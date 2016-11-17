Toyota to create new team for electric cars

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it would create a new in-house team to develop electric vehicles as the Japanese automaker speeds up its efforts to develop more of the lower-emission cars.

Toyota said the team would consist of four people - one each from the automaker, machine manufacturer Toyota Industries Corporation, and parts suppliers Aisin Seiki Co and Denso Corp.

The automaker, which has invested heavily in hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles as the most promising "green" alternative to conventional cars, this month said it would like to have the option of developing full-sized electric vehicles. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)