MUNICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Toyota said more emotional models like the upcoming GT86 sports car along with its technological leadership in hybrid and plug-in electric cars would help increase volumes in Europe.

“We see no reason to back away from our target of selling 1 million cars in the mid-term,” said Toshiaki Yasuda, President of Toyota in Germany, during an industry conference in Munich organised by financial daily Handelsblatt. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)