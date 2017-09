(In paragraph 1 corrects sourcing to Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office, not the Tokyo District Court)

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Wednesday it had decided not to indict former Toyota Motor Corp executive Julie Hamp, who was arrested last month on suspicion of illegally importing the painkiller Oxycodone into Japan.

