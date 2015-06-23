FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota HQ raided by police over arrest of managing officer - Asahi
June 23, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Toyota HQ raided by police over arrest of managing officer - Asahi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s headquarters was raided by police over the arrest of the company’s managing officer for alleged drug offences, the Asahi newspaper reported late on Tuesday.

A Toyota spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda apologised on Friday after its new communications chief Julie Hamp, an American and its first senior female executive, was arrested on suspicion of illegally bringing pain killers into Japan just two months after her appointment. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Minami Funakashi; Editing by Alison Williams)

