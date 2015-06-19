Toyota says president to hold news conference about exec's arrest

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said President Akio Toyoda would hold a news conference in Tokyo at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday about the arrest of Managing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Julie Hamp.

Hamp, an American appointed in April as Toyota’s first female senior executive, was arrested on Thursday on a suspected violation of Japan’s drug laws for sending the painkiller Oxycodone through the mail.

Hamp has said she did not think she had imported an illegal substance, a spokesman for Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department has said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)