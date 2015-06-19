FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota says president to hold news conference about exec's arrest
June 19, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota says president to hold news conference about exec's arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said President Akio Toyoda would hold a news conference in Tokyo at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday about the arrest of Managing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Julie Hamp.

Hamp, an American appointed in April as Toyota’s first female senior executive, was arrested on Thursday on a suspected violation of Japan’s drug laws for sending the painkiller Oxycodone through the mail.

Hamp has said she did not think she had imported an illegal substance, a spokesman for Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department has said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

