Arrested ex-Toyota exec Hamp to be released from custody - Kyodo
July 7, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Arrested ex-Toyota exec Hamp to be released from custody - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors plan to release former Toyota Motor Corp executive Julie Hamp from custody after she was arrested last month on suspicion of illegally importing the painkiller oxycodone into Japan, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

Kyodo said Hamp, who resigned last week just three months after her appointment as Toyota’s first female managing officer, is set to be released without indictment on Wednesday, the latest she can be held without a formal charge.

A spokeswoman for the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment on the report.

“We have not announced anything (on Hamp),” she said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
