Toyota's top female executive steps down after arrest in Japan
July 1, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota's top female executive steps down after arrest in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that Managing Officer Julie Hamp was stepping down, following her arrest last month on suspicion of illegally importing the painkiller oxycodone into Japan.

Hamp notified Toyota of her intent to resign and the company has accepted her resignation, Toyota said in a statement.

Hamp, an American, had become chief communications officer and the automaker’s first female managing officer in April. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

