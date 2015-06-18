FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota says confident arrested exec Hamp didn't intend to break Japan drug laws
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 18, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

Toyota says confident arrested exec Hamp didn't intend to break Japan drug laws

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp expressed confidence in its first female senior executive on Thursday after she was arrested on suspicion of a Japanese drug offence, saying she did not intend to break any laws.

Julie Hamp, an American appointed in April as the carmaker’s head of public relations, its first female managing officer, was arrested on Thursday after the painkiller Oxycodone was mailed from the United States to Tokyo’s Narita Airport, Tokyo police said.

“Toyota has been made aware of Ms. Hamp’s arrest but has no further facts in light of the ongoing investigation by the authorities,” Toyota spokesman Shino Yamada said in an emailed statement.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation. We are confident, however, that once the investigation is complete, it will be revealed that there was no intention on Ms. Hamp’s part to violate any law.”

Oxycodone, an addictive painkiller, is a prescription drug in the United States. In Japan, a police spokesman said, only specially designated parties were allowed to import the drug. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Minami Funakoshi; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
