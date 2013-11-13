FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota lowers German car sales goal due to hybrid shortages
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 13, 2013

Toyota lowers German car sales goal due to hybrid shortages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Toyota doesn’t think it will sell as many cars in Germany as it originally hoped this year as it has failed to keep up with demand for its hybrid-powered cars in the country, an executive told a German paper.

“Reaching 80,000 cars this year will not be possible,” the head of Toyota Germany, Toshiaki Yasuda, told Handelsblatt newspaper in an advance copy of an interview to be published on Thursday.

“Right now, I think it will be more like 78,000,” he told the paper.

Yasuda said Toyota had been too slow in delivering the battery packs needed for hybrid cars from Japan.

“Hybrid cars make up around 40 percent of our sales, but if you look at the real demand it’s more like 60 percent,” Yasuda said, adding that waiting times for its Prius, Auris and Yaris hybrid cars were now down to between three and four months, from a previous six to nine months. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)


