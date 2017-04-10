FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota invests $1.33 bln in Kentucky plant
April 10, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 4 months ago

Toyota invests $1.33 bln in Kentucky plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said it had invested $1.33 billion in its Kentucky plant as part of the automaker's plan to invest $10 billion in the United States over the next five years.

The move comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to change trade rules to make them more favorable for American jobs, undermining some Japanese exporters' confidence in their manufacturing plans and likely sales in the United States. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

