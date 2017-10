TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has a “good chance” of selling a record number of its luxury Lexus brand vehicles this year, Mark Templin, executive vice president of Lexus International, told Reuters on Friday.

The Japanese automaker sold a record 518,200 Lexus vehicles in 2007, but sales have slowed since the global financial crisis. Last year, Toyota sold 476,500 Lexus vehicles, almost 18 percent higher year-on-year.