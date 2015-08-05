FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lexus plans a second 'flagship' model, hints at large SUV
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Lexus plans a second 'flagship' model, hints at large SUV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s Lexus brand is planning to launch a second top-of-the-line “flagship” model to accompany a new generation of its LS sedan, the head of the brand’s U.S. operations told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We need a flagship. It doesn’t have to be a sedan,” Jeff Bracken, Lexus division general manager, told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Bracken noted the success of luxury sport utility vehicles such as Tata Motors’ Land Rover brand, the Cadillac Escalade from General Motors Co and large SUVs coming from the German luxury automakers. (Reporting by Joseph White in Traverse City, Michigan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.