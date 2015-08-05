Lexus plans a second 'flagship' model, hints at large SUV

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s Lexus brand is planning to launch a second top-of-the-line “flagship” model to accompany a new generation of its LS sedan, the head of the brand’s U.S. operations told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We need a flagship. It doesn’t have to be a sedan,” Jeff Bracken, Lexus division general manager, told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Bracken noted the success of luxury sport utility vehicles such as Tata Motors’ Land Rover brand, the Cadillac Escalade from General Motors Co and large SUVs coming from the German luxury automakers. (Reporting by Joseph White in Traverse City, Michigan; Editing by Dan Grebler)