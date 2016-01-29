FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota to make minivehicle maker Daihatsu a wholly owned unit
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 29, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota to make minivehicle maker Daihatsu a wholly owned unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would buy out the rest of minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co, a move that will help it leverage the lower-cost brand better.

The world’s largest automaker currently owns 51.2 percent of Daihatsu, which had the weakest sales performance in the Toyota group last year, lagging behind the Toyota and Lexus brands and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd.

Toyota had flagged the move earlier this week. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editingn by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.