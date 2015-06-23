Toyota Malaysia hires banks for Islamic funding programme

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 (Reuters) - Toyota Capital Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a unit of Japan’s Toyota Financial Services Corp that does vehicle financing for Toyota Motor Corp, has hired banks to set up a funding programme including Islamic debt to raise up to 2.5 billion ringgit ($669.16 million).

The deal -- the largest ever for a Japanese company in Malaysia -- will involve a commercial papers programme and a medium term notes programme together with an Islamic commercial paper programme and an Islamic medium term notes programme, the statement read.

“These new programmes will further strengthen the funding structure of Toyota Capital Malaysia to meet its mid-term expansions in both conventional and Islamic auto finance for Toyota and Lexus customers in Malaysia,” said Kuah Kock Heng, Toyota Capital Malaysia’s president in the statement.

CIMB Investment Bank and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi are the joint principal advisers, joint lead arrangers, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the notes programmes and sukuk or Islamic bond programmes. CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd is the Shariah adviser for the sukuk programmes. ($1 = 3.7360 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui, editing by Louise Heavens)