Toyota, Mazda to announce new partnership at 1000 GMT
May 13, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota, Mazda to announce new partnership at 1000 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said it and Mazda Motor Corp would hold a joint news conference at 1000 GMT on Wednesday to announce a new partnership, with the presidents of both companies attending.

Sources told Reuters at the weekend that the automakers were in talks to expand their partnership in fuel-efficient technology.

Toyota would provide fuel-cell and plug-in-hybrid technology to Mazda, while Mazda would offer Toyota fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engine technology under its SkyActiv series, the sources said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

