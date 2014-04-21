FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at Toyota's India plants to resume work on Tuesday-union
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 21, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Workers at Toyota's India plants to resume work on Tuesday-union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Striking workers at Toyota Motor Corp’s Indian plants will return to work from Tuesday, a union official said on Monday, after the Karnataka state government ordered the company and the union to restore normal operations.

Many unionised workers at Toyota’s two plants near Bangalore, capital of the southern Karnataka state, had refused to return to work despite the ending of a lockout last month over a pay dispute.

The Indian unit of the Japanese auto maker, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Ltd (TKM), had required workers to sign a good conduct agreement before returning to work, which many employees refused to do.

Workers can now resume work without signing the undertaking, the union’s general secretary R. Satish said. The wage dispute has been referred for adjudication. The union is also demanding that the company reinstate some suspended workers.

A Toyota India representative did not respond to a call seeking comment. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
