Toyota unit declares lockout at two India plants from Sunday - NHK

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - An Indian unit of Toyota Motor Corp has declared a lockout of its employees at two car plants near Bangalore since Sunday saying employees have deliberately suspended production lines, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian unit of Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor, has not said for how long the lockout will continue, NHK reported.

Toyota Motor was not immediately able to comment. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Dominic Lau)