FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota sees 2.4 pct drop in FY 2014/15 net profit, below estimates
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Toyota sees 2.4 pct drop in FY 2014/15 net profit, below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp forecast a 2.4 percent drop in net profit for the year to March 2015, below analyst estimates, as the foreign exchange movements that last year helped lift it to a record profit have now turned against it.

The world’s best-selling car maker said on Thursday that it expects to post 1.78 trillion yen ($17.50 billion) in net profit for the financial year ending in March 2015. That’s below the 2.03 trillion yen mean estimate of 24 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter that ended in March, Toyota’s net profit fell 5.4 percent to 297.0 billion yen, well below the average analyst forecast of 352.9 billion yen. Net profit for the 12 months ended on March 31 - widely expected to be a record year - grew 89.5 percent to 1.82 trillion yen.

$1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.