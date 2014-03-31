FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unifor expects unionization vote to start next Monday
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Unifor expects unionization vote to start next Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) -

* Canada’s Unifor has filed application with the Ontario labor relations board for certification to hold unionization vote at Toyota plants

* Unifor president says expects vote to organize Toyota’s Canadian plants to happen next week

* Unifor says expects unionization vote to start next Monday

* If organization drive successful, Unifor says will move to begin collective bargaining immediately

* Unifor says it is “absolutely confident” that it has enough support for certification, says not strategic to announce numbers (Reporting by Solarina Ho)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
