Vote to unionize Toyota Canada plant could be soon -union source
March 31, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Vote to unionize Toyota Canada plant could be soon -union source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest private-sector union could file for certification with the labour board to hold an organization vote at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc assembly plants “anytime soon,” a union source said on Monday.

“The next step for us to take would be filing an application for certification ... that might happen anytime soon,” said a Unifor union source with knowledge of the process.

“If we filed today, the vote would be held next week.” (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

