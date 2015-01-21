FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota flags sales fall in 2015 as emerging markets, Japan stall
January 21, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Toyota flags sales fall in 2015 as emerging markets, Japan stall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it expects its vehicle sales to fall slightly in 2015 in a move that could see rival Volkswagen AG steal the industry crown this year.

Toyota said it expects 2015 group-wide global sales to fall about 1 percent to 10.15 million vehicles as demand stalls in emerging markets such as China and Indonesia, as well as in Japan after the country’s sales take hike last year. The figure includes sales at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd.

Toyota expects its parent-only sales to rise 0.4 percent to 9.18 million vehicles, with a 2 percent rise to 7.73 million vehicles overseas and a 7 percent fall to 1.45 million in Japan.

In 2014, its group-wide sales grew 3 percent to 10.231 million vehicles. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

