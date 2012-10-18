FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota to spend $508 mln to double Thai diesel engine output capacity
October 18, 2012

Toyota to spend $508 mln to double Thai diesel engine output capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will spend 40 billion yen ($508 million) to more than double annual production capacity of diesel engines at a plant in Thailand to about 610,000 engines from 290,000 engines in 2015 to meet growing demand in emerging markets.

The plant has total capacity of 900,000 engines, including gasoline engines.

Earlier, media reports said Toyota was considering trimming its 2012 group-wide production plan by about 2 percent because of a drop in sales in China after a territorial row, though the company denied it had altered its target.

