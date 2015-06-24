FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota chief earned $2.84 mln last year after bonus doubles
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 24, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota chief earned $2.84 mln last year after bonus doubles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda earned 352 million yen ($2.84 million) in total compensation last year after his bonus doubled to about $2 million, the Japanese company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Toyoda, head of the world’s best-selling automaker, received a bonus of 249 million yen in the year ended March, up from 127 million yen in the previous year. His base salary was unchanged.

Toyoda’s compensation is roughly a third of what Nissan Motor Co paid Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn in the same period. Ghosn told shareholders on Tuesday he splits his time equally between Nissan and French alliance partner Renault SA , which he also heads.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne was the top-paid automotive executive in 2014, making about 31.3 million euros ($35 million).

Toyota in May reported a 19 percent rise in net profit to 2.17 trillion yen for the business year through March, and forecast a third consecutive year of record profit.

Nissan’s net profit grew 18 percent to 457.6 billion yen. ($1 = 123.9300 yen) ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.