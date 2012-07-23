Toyota to get commercial vans from Peugeot for Europe

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it would procure commercial vans from France’s PSA Peugeot Citroen in an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deal from mid-2013, selling them under its own brand in Europe.

Toyota and Peugeot have been longtime partners and operate a joint venture factory in the Czech Republic.

Peugeot Citroen’s factories are struggling to reach capacity as demand falls off in crisis-hit Europe. Earlier this month, the carmaker announced 8,000 job cuts and a plant closure.