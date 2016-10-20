BRIEF-Toyota to invest $165 mln in Poland by 2018

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) -

* Toyota plans to invest a total of 650 million zlotys ($165.24 million) by 2018 in new production lines at its Polish plants, the Polish government said on Thursday.

* The investment comprises 372 million zlotys on a new petrol engine production line as well as almost 279 million zlotys for the production of gear boxes for hybrid cars, the economy ministry said.

* Toyota's investment follows Daimler's decision to build a 500 million-euro engine plant in southwest Poland. ($1 = 3.9337 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)