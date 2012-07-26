FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Toyota Tsusho to buy PPR stake in CFAO
July 26, 2012 / 6:49 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Toyota Tsusho to buy PPR stake in CFAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corp has agreed to buy a 29.8 percent stake in distribution firm CFAO from French luxury and retail group PPR and may launch an offer for the whole company valuing it at 2.3 billion euros ($2.79 billion).

Toyota Tsusho is paying 37.50 euros a share for the stake in CFAO and any offer for the remainder of the group would be at the same price, PPR said in a statement on Thursday.

PPR has agreed to tender its remaining 12.2 percent stake in CFAO to any full offer, while Toyota Tsusho has accepted to pay an indemnity of 50 million euros to PPR in case it does not file a voluntary tender offer by Sept. 15.

