a year ago
CORRECTED-Toyota to delay Japan plug-in Prius launch to winter from autumn
August 3, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Toyota to delay Japan plug-in Prius launch to winter from autumn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say launch delayed in Japan, not globally; clarifies headline to say launch is for plug-in Prius; clarifies model's original Japan launch in second paragraph)

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it would delay the Japan launch of its plug-in Prius gasoline hybrid model to winter.

It had planned to start selling the car in Japan in autumn.

The automaker declined to give a reason for the delay.

A spokesman said it would reduce initial production of the model, although output would eventually pick up according to demand. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ryan Woo)

