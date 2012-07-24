FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota daily production to fall in October as subsidies end -Nikkei
July 24, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Toyota daily production to fall in October as subsidies end -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will slash daily output by 16 percent in October, compared with the average from January to May, as the government terminates subsidies for fuel-efficient vehicles, the Nikkei reported.

Subsidies have helped domestic production this year, but the program is winding down, prompting Japan’s top automaker to cut daily production by 500 units in August and 900 units in September from its earlier plan, the business daily said.

Toyota will likely meet its annual domestic production target of 3.4 million units, helped by better-than-expected output in the first half of the year, the Nikkei said.

