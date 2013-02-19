FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Toyota to hike Japan output by 10 pct in April - Nikkei
February 19, 2013 / 6:32 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Toyota to hike Japan output by 10 pct in April - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will ramp up production in Japan in April by about 10 percent on higher-than-expected domestic sales and increased profitability of exports due to a weaker yen, the Nikkei reported.

The automaker will raise daily production by about 1,000 vehicles to a little over 13,000, and is considering maintaining that level in May, the Japanese daily said.

Anticipating new-vehicle sales to decline after the end of the eco-car subsidies last year, the automaker had planned to cut its daily output to 12,000 vehicles from 14,000 in the January-March period, the Nikkei said.

The world’s best-selling automaker raised its annual profit forecast in February, banking on stronger sales in its key U.S. market and a boost from a weaker yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
