Toyota sees CY 2013 group global production at 10.12 mln vehicles

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp now expects a yen exchange rate of 92 to the dollar, compared with an earlier forecast of 90, while it revised its euro exchange rate assumption to 122 yen from 120 yen, the company said on Friday.

It also raised its calendar year 2013 group-wide global production forecast to 10.12 million vehicles from the previous forecast of 9.94 million vehicles.

Toyota’s group-wide production include figures at group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd .