Toyota to roll out low-cost automated braking safety packages
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Toyota to roll out low-cost automated braking safety packages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A Inc, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp, said it would offer low-cost automated braking safety packages to U.S. customers as an optional accessory for all its Toyota and Lexus cars by the end of 2017.

The new braking system will be launched when the company showcases its first-ever RAV4 Hybrid SUV and Lexus unveil its fourth-generation RX luxury crossover SUV on Wednesday and Thursday at the New York Auto Show.

Toyota said the packages - Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) and Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) - will help in accident protection by preventing or mitigating rear collisions, keeping drivers within their lane and enhancing road safety during night time driving.

“Pushing these systems across our lineup, as quickly as possible, can help protect people in the event of a crash. More importantly it will help prevent some crashes from ever happening in the first place,” Jim Lentz, Chief Executive, Toyota Motor North America said in a statement.

While the TSS will be priced between $300 and $500, the LSS+ will be priced from $500 to $635, the car maker said. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru)

