Toyota recalling 130,000 Tundras for air-bag issue

DETROIT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is recalling 130,000 2014 Tundra pickup trucks to correct a problem with side air bags, the automaker’s U.S. sales arm said Thursday.

An incorrectly installed piece of trim on the vehicle’s center pillar could interfere with the deployment of the side air bags in a crash, according to Toyota Motor Sales USA.

Toyota said it is not aware of any injuries or fatalities related to the condition. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bernard Orr)