Toyota reissues recall for 1.6 mln cars in Japan over airbags
November 25, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota reissues recall for 1.6 mln cars in Japan over airbags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it was reissuing a recall for around 1.6 million cars in Japan to check for possible faulty airbag inflators.

Toyota said it was asking owners of roughly 20 domestic models produced between 2004 and 2008, including the Vitz, to have their cars re-inspected for airbag defects, following an initial recall in May and June.

This month, the world’s largest automaker by vehicle sales said it would stop using inflators containing ammonium nitrate manufactured by Takata Corp, which U.S. regulators believe can cause air bags to explode with excessive force, spraying shrapnel inside the vehicle.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

