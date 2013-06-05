FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Toyota says will recall 242,000 hybrids for brake design flaw
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 6:55 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Toyota says will recall 242,000 hybrids for brake design flaw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 242,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide, including the bestselling Prius model, due to a brake design flaw, the automaker said on Wednesday.

Toyota is recalling the Prius produced between March and October 2009, and the Lexus HS 250h made between June and October 2009, spokeswoman Shino Yamada said.

The recalled vehicles could experience greater stopping distances when braking because of a mechanical design flaw in a brake part, Yamada said.

That part, the brake pressure accumulator, could crack with fatigue and release nitrogen gas into the brake fluid, she said, adding that no accidents, injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the defect.

Toyota is recalling 113,550 Prius vehicles in Japan. In the United States, it is recalling 81,570 Prius cars and 5,030 of the HS 250h, Yamada said.

The company will exchange the faulty part with a new one, which will take around three hours, she said.

In 2010, Toyota, an leader in gas-electric hybrid technology, recalled 433,000 hybrid vehicles including the Prius and HS 250h because of a braking software glitch.

In a gas-electric hybrid vehicle, a battery captures energy from the brakes to supplement the combustion engine, boosting overall mileage, particularly in stop-go city traffic.

As of end March, the company had sold about 5.1 million hybrid vehicles globally, including 3.6 million Prius vehicles, since it went on sale in December 1997.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.