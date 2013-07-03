FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Toyota says to recall 185,000 cars globally, including Yaris
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Toyota says to recall 185,000 cars globally, including Yaris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of vehicle in second paragraph to Ractis, not Lactis)

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said it is recalling around 185,000 vehicles globally including the Yaris compact due to a glitch in the electric power steering system, which could make the steering heavier.

Yaris models, known as the Vitz in Japan, made between November 2010 to March 2012 have been recalled. Toyota said it is also recalling the Verso-S, known as the Ractis in Japan, manufactured from August 2010 to August 2011.

The world’s best selling carmaker is recalling around 130,000 vehicles in Japan, some 7,050 vehicles in Germany and about 7,000 vehicles in France, as well as in several other countries.

No accidents have been reported from this glitch, said Toyota spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
