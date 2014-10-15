FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota recalls 1.67 mln Toyota, Lexus cars for 3 separate defects
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Toyota recalls 1.67 mln Toyota, Lexus cars for 3 separate defects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it would recall a total 1.67 million vehicles globally to address three separate defects including a faulty brake master cylinder that could hinder the brake’s performance.

Toyota said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths resulting from the defects.

The latest in a series of recalls by the world’s biggest carmaker affects some Toyota Crown, Noah, Auris as well as more than a dozen Lexus models.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.