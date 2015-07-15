FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota recalls 625,000 hybrid cars globally for software glitch
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota recalls 625,000 hybrid cars globally for software glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it would recall about 625,000 hybrid cars globally to fix a software glitch that could, in limited cases, shut down the hybrid system while the car is being driven.

Models affected are certain Prius v minivans, called Prius alpha and Prius+ in some markets, among other models, produced between May 2010 and November 2014, the automaker said.

About 340,000 vehicles of the total are in Japan, 160,000 in Europe, and 120,000 in North America, it said, adding there had been no reports of crashes or injuries. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

