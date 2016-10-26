FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota to recall 5.8 mln cars in Japan, China, Europe over Takata airbags
October 26, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

Toyota to recall 5.8 mln cars in Japan, China, Europe over Takata airbags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it was recalling a total of about 5.8 million cars at home and abroad over potentially faulty air bag inflators made by Takata Corp.

The recall, which includes the Corolla and the Vitz subcompact hatchback model which is marketed overseas as the Yaris, covers models produced between May 2000 and November 2001, and April 2006 and December 2014, the company said in an email.

It affects about 1.16 million vehicles sold in Japan, and also includes about 820,000 cars sold in China and around 1.47 million cars in the European market. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
