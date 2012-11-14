FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota to recall 2.77 million cars over steering glitch
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Toyota to recall 2.77 million cars over steering glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will recall about 2.77 million vehicles worldwide, including the Prius hybrid car, due to problems with the steering mechanism and the hybrid system water pump.

Toyota will recall 13 models sold in Japan between August 2000 and January 2012, it said in a filing with Japan’s transport ministry. Some 1.5 million of the recalls are of cars sold in Japan.

The announcement comes a month after Toyota recalled more than 7.4 million vehicles worldwide for faulty power window switches that are a potential fire hazard, the biggest single recall since Ford pulled 8 million vehicles off the road in 1996.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.