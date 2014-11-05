Toyota Q2 operating profit rises 11.3 percent, beats estimates

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp reported an 11.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates, buoyed by a weak yen and strong sales in the United States.

The world’s biggest automaker said operating profit reached 659.22 billion yen ($5.77 billion) in July-September, compared with the 650.7 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit, which includes earnings made with joint venture partners in China, rose 23 percent to 539.06 billion yen.

Shares in Toyota ended up 0.1 percent ahead of the earnings announcement, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 114.3000 yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Christopher Cushing)