FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota Q2 operating profit rises 11.3 percent, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 5, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Toyota Q2 operating profit rises 11.3 percent, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp reported an 11.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates, buoyed by a weak yen and strong sales in the United States.

The world’s biggest automaker said operating profit reached 659.22 billion yen ($5.77 billion) in July-September, compared with the 650.7 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit, which includes earnings made with joint venture partners in China, rose 23 percent to 539.06 billion yen.

Shares in Toyota ended up 0.1 percent ahead of the earnings announcement, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 114.3000 yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.