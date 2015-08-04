FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota Motor Q1 net profit jumps 10 pct, beats estimates
August 4, 2015

Toyota Motor Q1 net profit jumps 10 pct, beats estimates

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp posted a 10 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates, as costs cuts and currency gains made up for weaker global vehicle sales.

April-June profit reached 646.39 billion yen ($5.22 billion) versus the 607.5 billion yen average estimate of 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The Japanese automaker left its net profit forecast for the year ending March unchanged at 2.25 trillion yen. ($1 = 123.9100 yen) (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

