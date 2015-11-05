Toyota books rise in Q2 profit, lowers full-year sales forecast

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp downgraded its full-year revenue forecast citing an uncertain outlook in emerging countries, even as it reported a 26 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, bolstered by a weak yen and cost cuts.

The world’s top-selling automaker said July-September operating profit rose to 827.40 billion yen ($6.81 billion) from 659.22 billion a year earlier, beating a mean estimate of 803.12 billion yen drawn from forecasts by 11 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data.

Net profit rose 13.5 percent to 611.72 billion yen.