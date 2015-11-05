FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota books rise in Q2 profit, lowers full-year sales forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 5, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota books rise in Q2 profit, lowers full-year sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp downgraded its full-year revenue forecast citing an uncertain outlook in emerging countries, even as it reported a 26 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, bolstered by a weak yen and cost cuts.

The world’s top-selling automaker said July-September operating profit rose to 827.40 billion yen ($6.81 billion) from 659.22 billion a year earlier, beating a mean estimate of 803.12 billion yen drawn from forecasts by 11 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data.

Net profit rose 13.5 percent to 611.72 billion yen.

$1 = 121.4400 yen Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.