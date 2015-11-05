FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota says cautious on Asia market outlook, to continue using highest-quality inflators
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 5, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota says cautious on Asia market outlook, to continue using highest-quality inflators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said it was cautious on its outlook for the Asian market, after it cut its full-year revenue forecast to account for lower sales in the region.

“The auto market especially in developed economies will remain strong, but Asia may not recover as much as we are hoping to see, so we are more cautious on our emerging market forecast,” Managing Officer Tetsuya Otake told reporters.

The world’s biggest-selling automaker also said, without elaborating, that it would continue to use the highest quality airbag inflators it could source. The previous day, Honda Motor Co Ltd said it would stop using inflators from embattled supplier Takata Corp. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
