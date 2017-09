TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday that it now expects consolidated groupwide North America sales of 2.71 million vehicles in the current fiscal year to March 2015, higher than its previous forecast of 2.62 million vehicles.

The Toyota Group includes minicar maker Daihatsu Motor Co and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)