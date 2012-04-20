FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota to add 2nd shift at Russia plant in Sept
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

Toyota to add 2nd shift at Russia plant in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would add a second shift at its Russian factory in September, hiring 600 new workers.

The factory in St. Petersburg currently produces about 20,000 Camrys a year on a single shift. Its workforce will rise to about 1,750 when two-shift operations begin, Japan’s top automaker said in a statement.

The factory has a production capacity of 50,000 vehicles a year.

Toyota said it would also add stamping and resin-molding processes at the factory in 2014 to promote further localisation in Russia.

