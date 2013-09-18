Toyota says to invest $181 mln to expand Russia plant capacity

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is investing around $181.2 million, or 18 billion yen, to expand production capacity at its St. Petersburg plant in Russia, the Japanese carmaker said on Wednesday.

Toyota, which will start a complete knock down production of its RAV4 SUV in 2016 at the plant, is expanding the plant’s capacity to a maximum of around 100,000 vehicles from the current 50,000 vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Toyota currently makes the Camry at the plant. ($1 = 99.3450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)