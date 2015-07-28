FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota's global sales dip 1.5 pct in first-half of year
July 28, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota's global sales dip 1.5 pct in first-half of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s global sales fell 1.5 percent to 5.02 million cars in the first half of this year, dragged down by a slowdown in emerging markets and increased taxes on mini-vehicles in Japan.

Toyota, Japan’s biggest automaker, forecast global sales of 8.9 million cars for the fiscal year ending March 2016 in a statement. In its previous fiscal year, Toyota sold 8.97 million cars globally.

The company will announce its first-quarter earnings next Tuesday. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

