Toyota sees 20 pct sales drop in Japan in 2013 -media
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

Toyota sees 20 pct sales drop in Japan in 2013 -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp expects a 20 percent drop in its vehicle sales in Japan next year partly due to an end to subsidies on fuel-efficient cars, a Japanese newspaper said.

Asia’s top automaker has decided to set its domestic sales target for calendar 2013 at 1.36 million vehicles, down from its 2012 target of 1.67 million, the Mid-Japan Economist newspaper said on its website on Friday, without citing sources. The regional daily is based in central Japan, where Toyota’s headquarters is located.

A backlog of orders following supply-chain disruptions from last year’s earthquake and tsunami inflated sales this year, the paper said. Kyodo news agency also said that Toyota is considering a domestic sales target of 1.36 million vehicles for 2013.

A Toyota spokesman said nothing has been decided.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
