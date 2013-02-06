Toyota Motor jumps 4 pct to 52-month high

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Toyota Motor Corp jumped 4.1 percent to 4,725 yen on Wednesday, hitting a 52-month high, after the automaker lifted its annual profit guidance, banking on stronger sales in its key U.S. market and a boost from a weaker yen.

It was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover.

The world’s best-selling carmaker, which shipped a record number of cars last year, raised its net profit forecast for the year to March by more than 10 percent to 860 billion yen ($9.2 billion) on strong sales of the Camry sedan and other vehicles. ($1 = 93.3950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)