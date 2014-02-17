FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota says suspended operations at four Japan plants due to snow
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 17, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Toyota says suspended operations at four Japan plants due to snow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it has suspended operations at four plants in central Japan after heavy snow in eastern Japan disrupted its parts supply chain.

Toyota has suspended operations at the Takaoka plant, where it manufactures vehicles including the Corolla, the Tsutsumi plant, where it makes the Prius and other cars, Motomachi plant, where it makes the Crown and other vehicles, and the Tahara plant, where it makes the Lexus LS among other vehicles, spokesman Ryo Sakai said.

All plants are in near Toyota’s headquarters in Aichi prefecture, central Japan.

The company has yet to decide when it will resume operations at the plants, Sakai said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.